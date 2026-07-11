TV5 Québec seeks another taxpayer bailout as cable revenues collapse

French-language television channel TV5 Québec is asking Parliament for millions of dollars in additional taxpayer funding, saying declining cable subscriptions and falling advertising revenue have left the broadcaster facing a financial crisis.In a submission to the House of Commons finance committee, TV5 management said shrinking revenues have undermined the network's ability to produce and promote original programming.“Significant decline in revenue undermines the financial model and ability to spend on original productions and their promotion,” the submission said. “This results in a decrease in both the volume and value of production.”The broadcaster said the number of cable subscribers has steadily declined, contributing to a 17% drop in revenue since 2019. Advertising revenue has fallen even faster, dropping 30% over the same period.TV5 said it reduced its workforce by one-fifth in 2025, leaving the network with just 60 employees.Blacklock's Reporter said despite already receiving substantial public funding, the broadcaster said more government support is needed.TV5 currently receives $12.3 million annually in federal subsidies. The federal government announced an additional $7 million in funding on Dec. 18, while the Quebec government provided another $4.3 million on March 18..The broadcaster told MPs those measures were not enough and requested an additional $5 million in annual operating funding, along with a one-time $1.5 million contribution to replace aging broadcast equipment.The request comes only months after the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission approved an 8% increase in TV5's share of cable subscription fees on April 22.“The financial situation of TV5 has continued to deteriorate and is now critical,” the CRTC wrote in its decision.Federal research has also highlighted the demographic challenges facing conventional television.A 2025 Department of Canadian Heritage evaluation found TV5's average viewer is 62 years old and warned the aging audience threatens the channel's long-term future.“The aging audience profile poses significant challenges for the channel's future,” the report said.The report also found younger Canadians are increasingly abandoning traditional television.Among English-speaking Canadians under 34, 42% subscribe only to video-on-demand services such as Netflix. The proportion of households subscribing to both traditional television and streaming services increased from 21% to 51%, while households relying exclusively on streaming platforms rose from 4% to 27%.The report added that Canadians under 24 spend nearly three times as many hours on smartphones as they do watching television.TV5's appeal follows a similar request from the Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC), which announced on April 21 it was eliminating all studio production and laying off staff because of declining revenues.CPAC made the announcement despite receiving a $5 million federal grant in 2024 and a subsequent 23% increase in cable subscription fees approved by the CRTC.