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TV5 Québec seeks another taxpayer bailout as cable revenues collapse

TV5 Québec
TV5 Québec
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Cdnpoli
Media Bailout
Department Of Canadian Heritage
Cpac
Quepoli
Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission
TV5 Québec
Netfilx
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news