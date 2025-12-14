Father and son terrorists kill sixteen, dozens injured after attack on Sydney Hanukkah celebration

A father and son team of terrorists opened opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach killing 16 and wounding more than 40..Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has deemed it a terrorist attack.The father was killed by police during the attack and his son was critically wounded. Police says they aren't looking for any more suspects.The father was a licenced gun owner who police said owned six firearms.The dead ranged in age from 10 to 87.More than 120 paramedics rushed to the scene and took 42 people to area hospitals.The morning aftef the attack, police deployed 326 officers to protect Jewish segments of Australia's largest city.According to ABC, shortly before 6:45 p.m. Sunday, the two men approached the peaceful gathering near Campbell Parade and unloaded their weapons on the mostly Jewish crowd.Among those injured was Arsen Ostrovsky, who has lived in Israel for the past 13 years and survived Hamas' October 7 massacre."We came here only two weeks ago to work in the Jewish community, to fight antisemitism, to fight this bloodthirsty, ravaging hatred," he told SkyNews with blood still dripping down his face. "You know, we've lived through worse. We're going to get through this."He explained that the gunmen were "firing randomly in all directions.""I saw children falling to the floor, elderly, I saw invalids," he added. "It was just an absolute bloodbath.".While many fled the scene, a number of brave civilians stayed back. Among them was 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, who rushed one of the shooters from behind and managed to disarm him using nothing more than his bare hands. He was shot in the arm and hand in the process, and is recovering in hospital..He has received widespread praise for his actions — including from the prime minister — which prevented the gunman from inflicting any more carnage..Just over two hours after the shooting, officers confirmed they were investigating suspicious items in the area. An improvised explosive device was extracted from one of the shooter's cars.During a press conference following the attack, Albanese expressed his solidarity with the Jewish community."One of the Jewish community leaders said to me that we know where antisemitism leads, that it leads to an attack on everyone, not just Jewish Australians," he said. "This senseless attack is one which is an act of terror. It is aimed at creating fear. But we will stand with the Jewish community and Jewish Australians at this time.".Albanese added that "the evil that was unleashed at Bondi Beach today is beyond comprehension, and the trauma and loss that families are dealing with tonight is beyond anyone's worst nightmare.""There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation," he declared. "We will eradicate it. Amidst this vile act of violence and hate will emerge a moment of national unity where Australians across the board will embrace their fellow Australians of Jewish faith. At this dark moment for our nation, our police and security agencies are working to determine anyone associated with this outrage.Mass shootings in Australia are exceedingly rare. This was the deadliest in the country since 1996, when 35 people were killed in Tasmania.