CALGARY — A $168-million federal loan guarantee would help 12 northern BC First Nations acquire an indirect stake of about 3.85% in the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which carries natural gas from Dawson Creek to Kitimat. According to the Globe and Mail, the group would buy 11% of the TC Energy entity that owns 35% of the pipeline, according to industry and First Nations sources. The First Nations are expected to announce the deal Thursday in Vancouver. KKR & Co. and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, which together own the other 65% of the pipeline, are not parties to the deal.The guarantee would come through Ottawa’s $10-billion indigenous loan guarantee program. Federal restrictions on using reserve land as collateral can make it harder for aboriginal groups to borrow. .TC Energy finalizes Coastal GasLink investment deal with five First Nations.The program helps communities secure private financing on terms comparable to those available to other borrowers.The proposed deal comes as TC Energy plans to spend $4.9 billion to double capacity on the 670-kilometre pipeline by adding compressor stations and upgrading existing facilities.LNG Canada plans to double annual production at its Kitimat export terminal from 14 million tonnes to 28 million tonnes.Coastal GasLink cost $14.5 billion to build, up from the $6.2-billion estimate when construction began in 2018.One source told the Globe the deal would shield the 12 First Nations from some of the financial risk tied to the expansion.In October, TC Energy announced a separate $65-million equity deal with the Haisla Nation, Halfway River First Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Saulteau First Nations and West Moberly First Nations.