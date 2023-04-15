About 20 people attended a protest against a drag queen story time at the Central Library in Calgary.
The Saturday protest saw people demonstrate in an area close to the entrance of the Central Library. Protestors held signs with messages such as “Turn away from this darkness” and “Stop weirdos in drag gender benders from reading to children.”
About 40 counterprotestors showed up in front of the Central Library to offer support to the event. Counterprotestors wore pro-sexual minority flags and held signs with messages such as “Sashay away bigots” and “Drag queens are safer than ‘pastors.’”
While some of the counterprotestors congregated in an area near the stairway, a few walked over to the protestors and catcalled them. They waved noisemakers and shouted at protest organizer Nathaniel Pawlowski as he preached.
A bystander came over and started pushing protestor Larry Heather for opposing all ages drag events. CPS officers intervened and told the man to go away.
Pawlowski set up a sound system and had people preach about why drag queen story times are wrong. Other protestors attempted to speak to the other side and told them to go to God.
CPS officers had to break up protestors and counterprotestors at times. Calgary Bylaw Services (CBS) officers ticketed a few protestors for unknown reasons.
Pawlowski said young people “have had enough of this agenda being shoved down their throat.” He added every aspect of society is pushing gender ideology.
“There is a way to turn away from your sin, to humble yourself, to repent — which means to turn away from the life you were living — and to turn to Jesus, accept him into your heart as lord and saviour,” said Pawlowski.
“As young people, we’re going to pray over this city, pray over this nation, pray over the police, over the mayor.”
The organizer went on to say he was appalled Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer remains in jail for protesting drag events. He alleged Reimer is being persecuted.
Reimer was ordered to stay in jail for another week after his bail hearing for protesting drag queen story hours in Calgary was delayed on Wednesday.
“We’re looking for a show cause hearing date,” said Reimer’s lawyer, Ben Allison.
Provincial Court of Alberta Justice Anne Brown said she was “adjourning your matters now to April 19, 2023 at a meeting at 9 a.m. in this courtroom 305.”
Protestor Dave Hughes said he was at the protest because he “will not shut up.”
“I want my country back,” said Hughes.
He said he is standing on guard for Canada. Since part of being a real Canadian is loving children, he has decided to speak up against them being defiled.
Hughes accused the library of grooming children and sexual deviancy.
The Western Standard attempted to speak with multiple counterprotestors, but they all declined to comment. One of the organizers said it should not be talking to his side.
“Go away bigots,” said a counterprotestor.
“You are not welcome here.”
City of Calgary media relations and employee communications leader Jose Rodriguez said CBS issued four bylaw tickets during the protest. Rodriguez confirmed that three of the tickets were for breaching the safe and inclusive access bylaw by protesting too close to the library and one was for harassment under the public behaviour bylaw.
About thirty people attended a protest against transgender women being allowed in women’s change rooms in City of Calgary facilities on March 4.
“For having a big biological male, no matter how much makeup you put on your face, in the change room with little girls, is dangerous,” said protest organizer Anna-Josephine Madelaine.
The protest saw people demonstrate at Olympic Plaza. Protestors waved Canadian and “F Trudeau” flags and held signs with messages such as “Gondek selected, not elected” and “If you are strong and free, it’s time to stand on guard.”
(1) comment
drag the drag queen business out of Calgary
