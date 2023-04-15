Drag protest 1

Around 20 people came to a rally opposing a drag queen story time at the Central Library in Calgary. 

About 20 people attended a protest against a drag queen story time at the Central Library in Calgary.  

The Saturday protest saw people demonstrate in an area close to the entrance of the Central Library. Protestors held signs with messages such as “Turn away from this darkness” and “Stop weirdos in drag gender benders from reading to children.” 

Calgary Police Service officers had to separate protestors and counterprotestors on a few occasions. 
Around 40 counterprotestors stood by the Central Library to defend the event.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

drag the drag queen business out of Calgary

