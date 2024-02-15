Twenty people sue Trudeau government over Emergencies Act misuse

Loberg Ector LLP has initiated legal proceedings in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on behalf of 20 people affected by the Trudeau government's alleged unconstitutional use of the War Measures (Emergencies) Act in February 2022. The plaintiffs in the case are seeking compensation and other related relief stemming from what they perceive as unjustified and unconstitutional actions taken by the Liberal government, as well as certain police agencies and Canadian financial institutions that allegedly complied with the government's directives.In a statement released Thursday, the law firm emphasized the fundamental importance of upholding the rule of law in a democracy. They argued that when a government disregards legal constraints, it not only violates the law but also undermines the very foundation of democracy. The firm expressed concerns that such actions erode public trust in government institutions and diminish citizens' confidence in their rights and freedoms.Blair Ector, one of the founding partners of Loberg Ector LLP, underscored the firm's commitment to safeguarding the freedoms that define Canada. He referenced a quote by former prime minister John Diefenbaker, stating, "I am a Canadian, free to speak without fear, free to worship in my own way, free to stand for what I think right, free to oppose what I believe wrong, or free to choose those who shall govern my country. This heritage of freedom I pledge to uphold for myself and all mankind." Ector affirmed that these values are worth fighting for and pledged to protect them through legal action.The lawsuit is not centred around any specific instance of free speech or protest, but rather focuses on the government's obligation to abide by the law. The firm clarified the litigation aims to hold the government accountable for its actions and ensure that democratic principles are upheld.