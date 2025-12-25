Twenty years of Alberta’s drug treatment courts

Alberta is marking 20 years of its drug treatment courts, programs designed to break the cycle of addiction-motivated crime by giving non-violent offenders access to supervised treatment and recovery.Since the first court opened in Edmonton in 2005, the system has grown to seven locations across the province, including Calgary, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, and Fort McMurray. The courts offer an intensive, court-supervised program where participants complete a minimum of 12 consecutive months of addiction treatment, attend support groups, develop recovery skills, make weekly court appearances, and undergo drug testing.“When individuals are open to change, this program has remarkable success helping them avoid incarceration and reintegrate into their communities,” said Justice Minister Mickey Amery. .“The success of our drug treatment courts is a clear example of how our government is taking practical, effective action to reduce crime and support safer communities.”Mental Health and Addiction Minister Rick Wilson said drug treatment courts provide another pathway to recovery. “Increasing access to addiction treatment is an important part of building a comprehensive recovery-oriented system of care,” he said.The courts are showing results. About 70% of program graduates do not reoffend, reducing pressure on the justice system and allowing resources to focus on serious violent crimes and repeat offenders. The participant capacity of Alberta’s drug treatment courts has increased 350% since 2019.DeAnn Hunter, CEO of enCompass Community Safety Agency, said the program demonstrates “evidence-based community safety in action” and supports participants in rebuilding meaningful lives. “Compassionate accountability helps people create lasting change,” she said.Budget 2025 provides $4 million for Alberta’s seven drug treatment courts, ensuring continued support for participants and communities across the province.