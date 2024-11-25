News

‘TWISTED PRIORITIES’: Citizenship for ‘ISIS terrorists’ vs. hard-working immigrants debated in Commons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Immigration Minister Marc Miller
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Immigration Minister Marc MillerWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Question Period
Blacklock’s Reporter
Immigration Minister Marc Miller
Conservative MP Pat Kelly
Independent MP Kevin Vuong
immigrant employees
issuing terrorists Canadian citizenship
ISIS terrorists
Conservative MP Greg McLean

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news