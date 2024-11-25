‘TWISTED PRIORITIES’: Citizenship for ‘ISIS terrorists’ vs. hard-working immigrants debated in Commons

Immigration Minister Marc Miller was denounced in the House of Commons after describing a fellow minister’s immigrant employees as lazy and useless.The personal insult directed at Independent MP Kevin Vuong’s staff sparked a debate on Miller’s track record of issuing terrorists Canadian citizenship, per Blacklock’s Reporter. MPs expressed astonishment at “I don’t care what he called me,” said Vuong. “I’ve been called worse by better. But I do take offence with the personal attack he has levied on my staff.”“All four of my team in Toronto are former immigrants. One is a former refugee. Unlike the immigration minister, we actually care about immigrants.”The remarks came during a Question Period exchange Friday in which Vuong complained of bureaucracy in processing immigration claims. “I have an Australian-trained doctor stuck in the department’s quagmire,” said Vuong. “We have badly needed, skilled tradespeople who want to come to Canada lost in the logjam, yet there are no delays in getting citizenship for ISIS terrorists.”“What are the twisted priorities of the immigration minister?”.Miller denies immigration screening fail despite three terrorism charges in three months.Miller replied: “I don’t know why we give this guy the time of day."“We drummed this guy out of our party because he covered up allegations of sexual assault against him and was fined by the military,” said Miller.“He is so bad the Conservatives don’t even want him in their party and he is so afraid of the Green party leader he’s now sitting over there. He knows precisely the answer to those questions. His office has never brought a single case to me. They are lazy. They don’t get anything done. And he just does this for his social media.”.Convicted terrorist appointed professorship at Carleton University.Opposition MPs expressed astonishment at Miller's remarks. “I was actually astonished at what I saw,” said Conservative MP Pat Kelly.“I’ve seen a lot of personal attacks and a lot of vitriolic debate but that was quite exceptional.”“What I really want to do is apologize on behalf of this whole House for the comments,” said Conservative MP Greg McLean.“They are beyond the pale of anything I have seen in this House of Commons so far. He did not deserve that.”.Miller responds to incoming US border czar’s remarks on Canada’s border vulnerability .Prosecutors in 2019 dismissed a sexual assault charge against MP Vuong by a female ex-acquaintance. As a sub-lieutenant in the naval reserves he was fined $500 for a technical breach of the National Defence Act for failing to disclose the invalid charge to his commanding officer.“I take the issue of immigration seriously,” Vuong told the Commons following Minister Miller’s remarks.“My family, my parents, were refugees welcomed to Canada at a time when other countries were closing their borders to people in need. I knew no better way to honour that incredible act of compassion by Canadians 40 years ago then to serve. It is why I volunteered to join the navy.”“He attacked the competence of my staff. He said my office had never sent his department anything. He should go back to his office and ask.”.WATCH: Peter MacKay tells Indian media Canada’s security is broken, can’t weed out terrorists .Vuong cited numerous constituents’ appeals he had referred to the Department of Immigration.“We heard yet another pathetic personal attack from the immigration minister during Question Period,” said Vuong.“People make personal attacks in this place because they can’t defend the indefensible.”“What that Minister has done disgraced not only himself but his office as a Minister of the Crown and I think was a disgrace to everyone in this place.”