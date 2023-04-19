Twitter

With no fanfare, Twitter changed its hateful conduct protocols by eliminating protections for transgender people. 

“The policy previously stated Twitter prohibits ‘targeting others with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category. This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals,’” reports CNN, “but the second line was removed earlier this month, according to archived versions of the page from the WayBack Machine.”

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(1) comment

Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

What is the definition of transgender?

