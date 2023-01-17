Moderna vaccine

Courtesy Aljazerra

 By Dave Naylor

COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers mounted a social media campaign to censor demands for a generic vaccine, just part of the pharmaceutical industry’s successful lobbying blitz to retain patents and make record profits, writes Lee Fang of The Intercept.

Fang was given access to a series of internal Twitter documents relating to the vaccine and what he found is damning.

fpenner
fpenner

I am very much against have a vaccine injury fund set up with funds from taxpayers. It should be funded by Pfizer and Moderna.

