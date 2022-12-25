Twitter

The latest release of internal Twitter communications, ‘The Twitter Files Number 9’ on Christmas Eve, show the FBI was only one of several US government agencies involved in meddling with the social media giant’s "content moderation," a euphemism for censorship.

The files, reviewed by independent journalist, Matt Taibbi, show agencies involved include the CIA, the US State Department, the Pentagon, as well as “mountains of insistent moderation demands” from the Democratic National Committee (DNC), but not from the Republican Party, said Taibbi.

