Elon Musk

Elon Musk

The release of the Twitter Files Part 7 by journalist Michael Shellenberger shows suppression of the Hunter laptop scandal goes far beyond Twitter and includes an FBI campaign targeted at other social media companies, as well as mainstream news media, before the New York Post’s bombshell story about the contents of the laptop.

Shellenberger recalled Twitter Files No. 6, released Friday, showed the FBI had a system in place in which it had "constant and pervasive" contact with Twitter executives, acting as if it were a "subsidiary" of the social-media giant.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

We will win

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Twitter help rig an election and overthrow a government, don't think the American Military knows all about this and will deal with it over that they've already done. NCSWIC

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.