Elon Musk

Elon Musk

The US government put the squeeze on social media companies to censor what it called COVIC-19 "misinformation" even if the material being censored was true.

David Zwieg, a reporter with The Free Press, was given access to Twitter files exposing communications between Twitter staff and government agencies.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Gee what a shocking surprise!!!

Turns out EVERY single “conspiracy theory” concerning the whole fraudemic and the “vaccines” ( deadly experimental for profit injections ) were 100% correct

Who would’ve known ???

Oh ya, it was obvious to any reasonably aware 10 year old 2 years ago

Lol

Just like the Russia/ Ukraine narrative ……

100% opposite of what the paid professional liars in our media are saying

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.