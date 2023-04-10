Twitter logo

Twitter logo

 Courtesy CBC

The BBC has become the latest media organization to receive a new label on Twitter designating it as “government-funded media.”

The move has prompted the broadcaster to complain to Twitter CEO Elon Musk and comes after US-based National Public Radio (NPR) received an identical label earlier in April.

BBC

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Congrats on remaining free of government influence for another year, WS!

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

The CBC needs to be labelled as Government-Funded Media. So does EVERY media that has received taxpayers' dollars.

I asked Elon to label the CBC.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Twitter is funded by the Elon Musk who works for the CCP.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.