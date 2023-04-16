Twitter has slapped a tag on CBC’s account to designate it as “government-funded media”
“Now people know that it is (Justin) Trudeau propaganda, not news,” said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in a Sunday tweet.
BREAKING: CBC officially exposed as “government-funded media”.Now people know that it is Trudeau propaganda, not news. Sign here to save $1 billion & defund the CBC: https://t.co/R8BvsAcR3O pic.twitter.com/Akf6IzdIb2— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 16, 2023
Poilievre called on people to sign the Conservatives’ petition to save $1 billion and defund the CBC.
The Conservatives start off by saying the CBC “undercuts private sector and independent media and competes for advertising space while receiving more than $1 billion in direct taxpayer subsidies.”
“And whereas the CBC mostly provides opinions and coverage that are widely available in a free and competitive media marketplace,” said the Conservatives.
“Therefore, be it resolved that we call on this Liberal government to defund the CBC to save taxpayer dollars and ensure a free and competitive press in the Canadian media landscape.”
Radio-Canada, CBC News, and CBC News Alerts accounts have not received government-funded media labels.
Poilievre said on Tuesday he wanted Twitter to identify CBC as government-funded media.
“We must protect Canadians against disinformation and manipulation by state media,” he said.
“And Canadians deserve the facts.”
We must protect Canadians against disinformation and manipulation by state media.That is why I’m asking @Twitter @elonmusk to accurately label CBC as “government-funded media”.It is a fact. And Canadians deserve the facts. pic.twitter.com/V1GRFHIcvz— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 11, 2023
The BBC received a new label on Twitter designating it as government-funded media on Monday.
The move prompted the BBC to complain to Twitter CEO Elon Musk and came after NPR received an identical label a few days prior.
Only the @BBC account has been given it, despite it controlling hundreds of other pages.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(4) comments
IMO the CBC can also be labelled as a Left Wing Media Outlet. When Harper was in government the CBC was totally anti-Harper although the CBC was government funded at that time.
Canadians need a CBC funeral.
Good
Now let’s label them as an anti white terrorist hate group
[thumbup]
