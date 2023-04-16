CBC Headquarters

CBC production facilities 

Twitter has slapped a tag on CBC’s account to designate it as “government-funded media” 

“Now people know that it is (Justin) Trudeau propaganda, not news,” said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in a Sunday tweet.  

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

Vince_403
Vince_403

IMO the CBC can also be labelled as a Left Wing Media Outlet. When Harper was in government the CBC was totally anti-Harper although the CBC was government funded at that time.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Canadians need a CBC funeral.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Good

Now let’s label them as an anti white terrorist hate group

john.lankers
john.lankers

[thumbup]

