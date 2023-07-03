Twitter headquarters

Twitter headquarters in Market Square complex in San Francisco 

 Courtesy Tobias Kleinlercher/Wikimedia Commons

Twitter executive Elon Musk said the platform would be applying some temporary limits to deal with data scraping and system manipulation. 

“Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day,” said Musk in a tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Life is simpler when you read zero twits a day. I watch a handful of independent journalists who glean through the chaff of mainstream "news" and Twitter each day, the longer I watch them the more grateful they have the time and patience. When intellectual midgets like Justin Trudeau can have a twit account and a YouTube channel, it shows there are zero standards, and nothing they say will add anything positive to my life.

