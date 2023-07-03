Twitter executive Elon Musk said the platform would be applying some temporary limits to deal with data scraping and system manipulation.
“Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day,” said Musk in a tweet.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Twitter executive Elon Musk said the platform would be applying some temporary limits to deal with data scraping and system manipulation.
“Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day,” said Musk in a tweet.
“Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day.”
To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day- New unverified accounts to 300/day— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023
He said new unverified accounts would be limited to reading 300 tweets per day.
In another exercise in irony, he said this tweet achieved a record view count.
Western Standard columnist and show host Cory Morgan thanked Musk for limiting the number of tweets he can read.
“If I need to read more than 6000 posts per day, I clearly need some kind of intervention anyway,” said Morgan.
If I need to read more than 6000 posts per day, I clearly need some kind of intervention anyway.— Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) July 1, 2023
Semrush mocked Musk by saying it would apply various temporary limits to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.
“SEOs are limited to saying ‘It Depends’ 100 times/day,” said Semrush.
“Marketers are limited to 10 coffees/day.”
To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:- SEOs are limited to saying ‘It Depends’ 100 times/day- Marketers are limited to 10 coffees/day - Social media managers can only blame the algorithm 5/day https://t.co/vivKAJMgG7— Semrush (@semrush) July 3, 2023
Musk said in November he will drop the price to have a verification symbol on Twitter from $20 to $8 after complaints from users.
“Power to the people!” he said.
“Blue for $8/month.”
Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
Life is simpler when you read zero twits a day. I watch a handful of independent journalists who glean through the chaff of mainstream "news" and Twitter each day, the longer I watch them the more grateful they have the time and patience. When intellectual midgets like Justin Trudeau can have a twit account and a YouTube channel, it shows there are zero standards, and nothing they say will add anything positive to my life.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.