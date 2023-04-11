Twitter is no longer a legal entity and merged into another organization called X Corp.
“X Corp is a privately held company,” said Willkie Farr and Gallagher LLP lawyers in a court filing.
Twitter is no longer a legal entity and merged into another organization called X Corp.
“X Corp is a privately held company,” said Willkie Farr and Gallagher LLP lawyers in a court filing.
“Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp.”
BREAKING: According to a recent court filing, Twitter is now “X”. “Twitter, Inc has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists.” pic.twitter.com/W42VwUEGMB— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 11, 2023
The filing said no publicly traded corporation owns 10% or more of the stock of X Corp or X Holdings Corp.
It said X Corp and X Holdings might or might not have a financial and non-financial interest which could be affected by the outcome of the lawsuit independent journalist Laura Loomer initiated against them.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed it has been merged into X Corp.
“X,” said Musk.
X— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023
The move means Twitter joined X Holdings, which has been touted as the future parent company for all of his businesses. It signals the next phase of a plan to turn Twitter into a multipurpose app.
Musk owns the X.com domain, having founded a company of the same name in 1999. This company went on to become PayPal.
Musk said buying Twitter would allow him to better plan for X.
“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” said Musk.
Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022
Musk wasted no time putting his imprint on his takeover of Twitter after he bought it in October.
His first moves were to fire Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde.
He said he wanted to make it a more freewheeling place for all types of commentary and would reverse the permanent ban of former US president Donald Trump.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.