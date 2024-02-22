Twitter ("X") poll finds more Canadians would share a beer with Trudeau than Poilievre

A poll on Twitter ("X") has found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the overwhelming favourite Canadian politician to have a beer with.The poll by Ryan Jespersen, whose news talk show Real Talk runs daily in Edmonton, concluded February 21. Among the 26,670 who weighed in, Trudeau was the preferred choice of 60.2% of respondents, almost double that of Pierre Poilievre (30.2%)."27,000 votes. The people have spoken," quipped Jespersen, despite acknowledging this was only "the results of our unofficial, unscientific Twitter poll." Maxime Bernier placed third in the poll at 7.6%, while only 1.9% of respondents chose Jagmeet Singh.On Twitter ("X"), Trudeau replied to the poll, "Hey Pierre, hold my beer."The Prime Minister was interviewed by Jespersen for a recent episode, which Jespersen said got a "big response," prompting "feedback all over the map."“There is out there a deliberate undermining of mainstream media,” Trudeau told Jespersen.“There are the conspiracy theorists, there are the social media drivers who are trying to do everything they can to keep people in their little filter bubbles that prevent people from actually agreeing on a common set of facts the way CBC and CTV, when they were our only sources of news, used to project across the country.”