Two accused in Stoney Creek teen killing identified as refugee claimants

TORONTO —Five men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2025 shooting death of a 16-year-old in Stoney Creek, as police continue to investigate what they describe as a targeted attack linked to tensions in the tow truck industry.Two of the accused are refugee claimants and one is a permanent resident according to the Toronto Sun.Hamilton Police said the charges relate to the March 6, 2025 killing of Faizaan Awan, a York Region teen who died after being shot multiple times.Mohammad Aburas, 26, of Ottawa, and Hamilton residents Ameer Nabout, 22, Ameen Nabout, 20, Rami Qasem, 42, and Sari Nawabit, 36, have each been charged with first-degree murder. They also face attempted murder charges related to two other occupants of Awan’s vehicle who survived the shooting..According to sources, Aburas and Qasem are refugee claimants, while Nawabit is a permanent resident. The immigration status of the accused has not been independently confirmed by police. None of the charges have been proven in court.Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 4:20 a.m. in the area of Highway 8 and Fruitland Road. Two vehicles were located at the scene, including a red Acura SUV driven by Awan. He was transported to hospital, where he later died.Investigators allege the shooting was a targeted incident involving multiple suspects and firearms. Police say Awan’s vehicle was pursued for several kilometres prior to the shooting.Hamilton Police Det.-Staff Sgt. Rob Di Ianni said the case has involved a complex investigation, including the execution of multiple search warrants in Hamilton and Ottawa. He added that investigators believe additional individuals may have been involved and efforts to identify them are ongoing..Police have linked the accused to a now-defunct towing company and say the incident may be connected to broader disputes within the tow truck industry in southern Ontario. Authorities also noted the company had been the target of an arson days before the shooting.Police said Awan was not employed by any tow truck company at the time of the incident. The reason he was in the area remains unclear.Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.