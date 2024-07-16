News

Two active CAF members investigated after lamenting unsuccessful Trump assassination

Two active CAF members investigated after lamenting unsuccessful Trump assassination
Two active CAF members investigated after lamenting unsuccessful Trump assassinationWestern STandard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Armed Forces
True North
Department Of National Defence
Make America Great Again
assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump
Republican Convention

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news