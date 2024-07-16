Two active CAF members investigated after lamenting unsuccessful Trump assassination

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have launched an investigation after two of its members lamented that the shooter “blew” the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Trump was shot in the ear at the Republican Convention in Butler, PA early Saturday evening. He was rushed off stage and is unharmed. One person was killed and two others seriously injured. The Secret Service immediately terminated the shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.The CAF members, identified by True North as CAF Petty Officer, 2nd Class Jeff Pike and Sgt. Keith Martin, aired their disappointment at the failed assassination attempt on Facebook. Department of National Defence media spokesperson Lt.-Cmdr. Linda Coleman confirmed to the publication they are both active service members. Pike posted a play on words, using Trump’s own campaign rhetoric to illustrate in his opinion how great America would be if the would-be assassin had not missed his shot. “Someone tried to Make America Great Again, but missed,” wrote Pike. “Starting to see the reports on the attempt made at solving America’s problems last night,” Pike wrote in a separate post. “So, so close.” Martin posted a meme from the movie Billy Madison with the accompanying text exclaiming, “You blew it!”Both Facebook accounts have since been changed from public to private. .“We can confirm that the individuals you have identified by name are currently serving members. The matter you have brought to our attention is being referred to the Chain of Command to investigate,” Coleman told True North in a statement over email. “While the CAF does not actively monitor the social media accounts of its members, any member engaging on social media is expected to present good judgment and conduct themselves in a manner that respects our clear guidelines regarding professional military conduct, including the behaviour of CAF members both on and off social media.”“Social networks and the comment sections of Web sites are public in nature, and comments and behaviour therein form a permanent part of the public record. CAF members shall ensure that their online activity, whether on–or–off–duty, does not reflect discredit on the CAF, compromise the CAF’s reputation and lead others to refuse, be reluctant to or be unable to work with the CAF.”