Two arrested after $250,000 in drugs seized from Calgary home

Calgary police and ALERT investigators have arrested two alleged drug dealers after seizing more than $250,000 in drugs and cash from an Erin Woods residence.The arrests and seizure took place on December 3, 2025, following a short-term investigation by ALERT’s organized crime team, supported by the Calgary Police Service. The probe, which began just weeks earlier, had identified the home as a hub for suspected drug trafficking.“Drug trafficking threatens our community’s sense of safety. In this instance police were able to act on criminal intelligence in a timely manner to put a stop to this drug activity,” said Staff Sgt. Hayley Marquis of ALERT.Police confiscated a large cache of illegal substances and cash during a search of the home and an associated vehicle, including 2,149 grams of cocaine, 2,934 grams of a suspected cocaine buffing agent, 330 grams of methamphetamine, 90 grams of MDMA, 12 tabs of LSD, 16 cartons of illegal cigarettes, and $12,117 in cash..Leo-Ray Mariano, 32, and Jade Allen-Villacrusis, 26, face multiple charges including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in illegal cigarettes, possession of proceeds of crime, and fraud. The pair are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.ALERT encourages anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters remain anonymous.ALERT, funded by the Alberta government, combines the province’s most advanced law enforcement resources to combat serious and organized crime.