Two arrested after fatal stabbing at Brampton residence

Investigators have charged two people in connection with a fatal stabbing in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said.Police responded to a 911 call shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Friday, December 26, reporting a stabbing at a residence near Main Street North and Church Street East. Officers located a 32-year-old man inside the home suffering from stab wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.According to Peel Regional Police, two suspects were found inside the residence during the initial response and were taken into custody.Jaiden Brett-Hughes, 26, of Mississauga, and Tandaeka Frazer, 31, of Brampton, have both been charged with second-degree murder.Police said the incident is believed to be isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety. No additional suspects are being sought.Both accused are scheduled to appear for bail hearings at the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday, December 29.Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.