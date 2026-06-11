Two arrested for burning pride flag in GTA

TORONTO — Two Markham men are facing charges after a pride flag at a local school was allegedly removed, damaged and burned in what York Regional Police describe as a potentially hate-motivated incident.Police said officers responded Tuesday to reports that a pride flag had been burned at a school near Yonge St. and Clark Ave. The school was not identified.Investigators allege that two suspects went to the school at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, removed the flag from its holder, ripped it and attempted to set it on fire.York Regional Police have charged Sepehr Abadar, 18, and Mahan Mohammad Radmard, 18, both of Markham, with one count each of mischief under $5,000.In an email, police said they believe the incident was hate-motivated. Investigators also confirmed that both accused are former students of the school.“York Regional Police takes all hate-motivated incidents seriously and will not tolerate any form of hate crime,” the service said in a statement.The charges have not been proven in court.The incident occurred during Pride Month, when many schools across the Greater Toronto Area display pride flags as a symbol of support and inclusion for sexual minority communities.Police have not released additional information about the investigation.