Two B.C. bikers lose their rides again after racing home from impound lot

Two Lower Mainland motorcyclists learned nothing from their first speeding suspensions, losing their bikes again within hours of getting them back.BC Highway Patrol said both men were caught speeding on the Sea to Sky Highway near Porteau Cove, in almost identical circumstances on back-to-back days.On October 13, officers clocked a 54-year-old Burnaby man doing 168 km/h on his Suzuki. He told police he had just picked the motorcycle up from a seven-day excessive speeding impound. His wife, who had just dropped him off, returned minutes later to give him another ride home..The next day, a 40-year-old Vancouver man was pulled over in the same spot on his BMW after being clocked at 143 km/h in an 80 zone. He too had just retrieved his bike from a week-long impound.Both riders received new excessive speeding tickets and had their motorcycles impounded again — this time for 30 days.“A second excessive speeding offence means a 30-day impound, plus you pay for the extra storage costs, plus extra insurance costs and escalating high-risk driver premiums,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of BC Highway Patrol. “You can see how BC Highway Patrol is using enforcement to educate people about speeding consequences.”Police estimate the costs for each biker will exceed $3,000 — far less, they said, than the price of a high-speed crash.