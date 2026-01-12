Two boys, 11 and 13, arrested after pickup truck smashes into Manitoba business

Thompson RCMP have arrested two boys, aged 11 and 13, after a stolen pickup truck was used to ram the storefront of a business on Selkirk Ave. early Monday morning.Police were called to the scene at 3:40 am, after a report of a break and enter involving a vehicle. Officers found the storefront window completely smashed, with broken glass scattered throughout the building.Surveillance footage showed the pickup truck, displaying an Ontario licence plate, striking the window before fleeing with stolen items. A patrol located the vehicle on Mystery Lake Rd. and conducted a traffic stop behind a residence on Brandon Cres. The truck was later confirmed stolen.The two occupants were taken into custody without incident. The 11-year-old was released to a family member without charges, while the 13-year-old remains in police custody.Thompson RCMP and RCMP Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate the incident.