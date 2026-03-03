Two Calgarians dead in carbon monoxide poisoning in Rundle

Two people have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning in a residence at the 900 block of Rundlecairn Way N.E.The Calgary Fire Department has confirmed that they arrived to the home at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and found two individuals in "medical distress."Police and ambulance crews were already on site when firefighters arrived and had begun performing CPR on the two individuals, eventually loading one of the individuals into an ambulance.One individual was declared deceased at the scene, with the other being declared deceased after arriving at the hospital.The individuals were initially believed to have been inside the garage at the address but eventually made it outside to an alleyway beside the residence, where they were found by first responders.Crews reported carbon monoxide levels of 300 parts per million; 9 parts per million is considered to be the maximum safe level of carbon monoxide.When crews investigated, they reported that no cars were running inside the garage, but one was "warm."Police have deemed the incident "non-criminal."