Two Calgary men charged after stolen motorcycle investigation uncovers drugs, weapons cache

Two men are facing multiple charges after a police investigation into a stolen motorcycle led to the discovery of a significant cache of drugs, weapons, and ammunition in a northeast Calgary residence.The investigation began earlier this month when officers were tracking a motorcycle reported stolen from the southeast Calgary community of Seton in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 4. Evidence gathered during the investigation led police to a residence in the 6700 block of Temple Dr. N.E., where they believed the stolen motorcycle was being stored.On Wednesday, August 7, 2024, officers executed a search warrant at the Temple Dr. residence. During the search, police recovered the stolen motorcycle, along with a large quantity of drugs, dangerous weapons, and ammunition.Items seized from the residence included:A stolen motorcycleA disassembled Glock handgunA Smith and Wesson M&P 15 assault rifleA Winchester 12-gauge shotgun36 rounds of 9 mm ammunition38 rounds of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition279 rounds of .223-calibre ammunition14 rounds of .22LR-calibre ammunitionApproximately 87 grams of methamphetamineApproximately 237 grams of psilocybinApproximately 35 grams of cocaine7,500 ml of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)Approximately seven grams of crack cocaineThe suspects, 53-year-old Robert Cvitanovic and 25-year-old Rory William Dane Libbrecht, both of Calgary, were arrested and face numerous charges.Cvitanovic has been charged with multiple offenses, including five counts of trafficking, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of restricted ammunition, breach of probation, hazardous storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, driving while suspended, failure to comply with a release order, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000. Cvitanovic is scheduled to appear in court on September 4.Libbrecht has been charged with four counts of failure to comply with a release order and possession of crack cocaine. He is set to appear in court on Wednesday.The Calgary Police Service is asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or using the P3 Tips app.