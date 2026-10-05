Two Canadian soldiers pulled from duty after kidnapping, weapons charges

TORONTO — Two Canadian Army reservists based in Toronto have been removed from duty after Toronto police arrested them in August on charges related to organized crime, kidnapping and the theft of firearms and weapons, the Department of National Defence said Monday.Sachintha Fernando and James Moreau are bombardiers with the 7th Toronto Regiment, a reserve artillery unit in 32 Canadian Brigade Group based at Moss Park Armoury, 130 Queen St. E. in downtown Toronto.Defence spokeswoman Laura McIntyre-Grills told CTV the arrests were on August 11. Fernando enrolled as a reservist in January 2020 and has not deployed. Moreau enrolled in March 2018 and deployed on Operation LASER in 2020, the domestic response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Both have been taken off military duties, and their access to equipment, facilities and bases has been restricted. They remain members of the Forces pending an administrative review, which the department described as a formal process to decide whether a member continues to serve.The army is assisting Toronto police with the investigation.