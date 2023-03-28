As the spring thaw starts in Saskatchewan, two cars are starting to emerge from a massive pile of snow in a parking lot in the north end of Regina.
The cars are in the parking lot of an old Sears store that is now a vacant building.
A man who said he owns the cars told CTV News that he was informed to move the vehicles a few weeks before the parking lot becomes a winter snow dump.
However, the owner became ill and ended up staying in the hospital. So, the cars were not moved before the snow was dumped on them.
The building’s current owners are the Dilawri brothers, who founded the Dilawri Group of Companies, including several vehicle dealerships in Regina.
A Regina auto body mechanic Adrian Winterhalt said that the cars probably have significant damage. Still, the full extent will not be known until all the snow melts.
“The hood and the roof could definitely be damaged as well as the windshield with that much weight, there’s also a chance the suspension could be damaged,” said Winterhalt.
There’s a good chance the vehicles will not start if water leaked into the computer system, fuse box, or engine.
“If they tried to tow them out still partially buried, there’s a good chance the pressure from the snow would do lots of damage to the roof, hood, and windshield if it hasn’t already,” said Winterhalt.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.