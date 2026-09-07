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Two charged after BC illegal gaming probe seizes $240,000 and 145 kg of tobacco

Two charged after BC illegal gaming probe seizes $240,000 and 145 kg of tobacco
Two charged after BC illegal gaming probe seizes $240,000 and 145 kg of tobaccoRCMP
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Bcpoli
Gambling
Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia
Shahrouz Younesi
Xiaoyi “Karen” Zhang
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Western Standard
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