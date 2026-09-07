Two charged after BC illegal gaming probe seizes $240,000 and 145 kg of tobacco

Two people have been charged following a sprawling B.C. investigation into illegal gaming houses that resulted in the seizure of approximately $240,000 in cash and 145 kilograms of illegal tobacco.The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) said its Joint Illegal Gaming Investigation Team (JIGIT) began investigating an illegal gaming site in March 2023.Police said the investigation quickly expanded to include multiple suspected gaming houses in the Lower Mainland.Investigators executed multiple search warrants in Burnaby and Vancouver during the probe.Officers seized approximately $240,000 in Canadian currency, 145 kilograms of illegal tobacco, gaming tables and equipment.Police also seized numerous electronic devices, including cellphones, tablets, laptops and digital video recorders.On August 26, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges against two people.Shahrouz Younesi, 54, of Burnaby, was charged with keeping a common gaming house contrary to the Criminal Code.Younesi was also charged with selling unstamped tobacco products under the Criminal Code.Xiaoyi “Karen” Zhang, 46, of Vancouver, was charged with keeping a common gaming house.CFSEU-BC said all illicit gaming proceeds and equipment seized during the investigation were forfeited to the Province of British Columbia.Both accused are expected to appear in court at a later date..“This investigation highlights the scale and complexity of illegal gaming operations and the significant resources required to disrupt them,” CFSEU-BC media relations officer Sgt. Sarbjit K. Sangha said.“The resulting charges, seizures and forfeitures reflect the dedication of our investigators and the strength of our partnerships.”Sangha said cooperation among police and government agencies is helping protect communities across B.C.Burnaby RCMP, Vancouver Police Department, the Integrated Emergency Response Team, B.C. Ministry of Finance and Canada Revenue Agency assisted with the investigation.