Two charged after student financial aid program cut protest turns confrontational

TORONTO — Two people are facing charges after a student protest at Queen’s Park allegedly became confrontational with police Wednesday afternoon.According to a news release from the Toronto Police Service, officers were in the area around 3 p.m. as a large demonstration was taking place on the grounds of the Ontario legislature.Students attending the protest carried placards and chanted slogans including “hands off our education,” “no cuts, no fees,” and “free education now,” expressing opposition to recent changes to the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP).Police allege that during the protest one individual vandalized a monument with spray paint.Officers say that while they attempted to place that individual under arrest, several protesters became aggressive toward police and interfered with the arrest. Investigators also allege a second individual spat on an officer during the incident.Rohtansh Saini, 22, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with mischief causing damage to property under $5,000.Mason Wallington, 21, of Hay River, Northwest Territories, was also arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.Both are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 17.Toronto police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.