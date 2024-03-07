UPDATED: Two children, four adults dead in Ottawa home massacre, suspect in custody

Police have arrested one person in relation to a massacre at an Ottawa home Wednesday night that left two children and four adults dead. All the victims had been shot to death.The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Homicide Unit is investigating the murders that took place at a residence on Berrigan Dr. in the Barrhaven neighbourhood just before 11 p.m. OPS responded to 911 calls received at 10:52 p.m. and “located the six deceased – four children and two adults — inside the Barrhaven area residence,” the police said in a statement on social media “Identities of the deceased have not been confirmed at this time.”Having made an arrest, the police believe “there is no ongoing threat to public safety.”“This is a tragic and complex investigation and investigative teams remain on Berrigan Drive,” OPS wrote. In an interview with CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning, police Chief Eric Stubbs said the force can't yet comment about the relationship, if any, between the victims and the suspect.He said investigators do not believe it to be a case of intimate partner violence."This is a tragic file … and it will greatly impact the city of Ottawa, let alone the immediate neighbourhood in Barrhaven. So obviously we encourage everybody to reach out and get help to help manage themselves through this traumatic event," Stubbs said.Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe tweeted, calling the slayings "one of the most shocking incidents of violence in our city's history."OPS plans to release more information later on Thursday. Any members of the public with information are asked to contact the OPS Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers website or at 1-800-222-8477. This is a developing story, more to come…