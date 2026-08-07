Two correctional officers and one inmate dead after a motor vehicle accident during transfer from Edmonton facility

EDMONTON — Correctional Services Canada says three individuals are dead following a motor vehicle accident near the Alberta- Saskatchewan boarder during an inmate transfer from the Edmonton Institution for Women. CSC shared the news in a social media post on Thursday, announcing that two correctional officers from the Edmonton Institution for Women facility and one offender died following a "tragic accident." The Alberta RCMP confirmed on Friday that the accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 41 when a CSC minivan carrying a 25-year-old female, a 57-year-old male, and a 24-year-old female collided with a box truck. Officials said the three individuals in the van were declared dead at the scene, and the truck driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The intersection in question is controlled by stop signs on Highway 41. RCMP officials are investigating the cause of the accident and would not provide additional details when speaking with reporters on Friday. ."We extend our deepest condolences to the families, loved ones, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time," reads the CSC post. "Our colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty served Canadians with professionalism, dedication, and courage." "Their commitment to public safety and to CSC's mission leaves a lasting legacy, and we will ensure their invaluable contributions to our country are never forgotten." The Edmonton Institution for Women in Northwest Edmonton’s Edmiston Industrial area is listed as a facility for minimum and medium-security inmates. “This news will be deeply felt across our organization, particularly by those at Edmonton Institution for Women and throughout the Prairie Region. Our colleagues served Canadians with professionalism, dedication, and courage," said CSC Commissioner Talal Dakalbab. "Their commitment to public safety and to CSC's mission leaves a lasting legacy, and we will ensure their invaluable contributions to our country are never forgotten.”.Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Pollievre shared his condolences over social media on Thursday, and said he is saddened to learn about the two officers who died while in the line of duty. "My thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues as they now face this devastating loss," wrote Pollievre."We owe a debt of gratitude to the correctional officers and staff who put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep Canadians safe. May those we lost rest in peace." More to come...