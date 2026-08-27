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Two dead, 16-year-old girl arrested for impaired after wrong-way Vancouver Island crash

A Kia minivan with severe front-end damage in the southbound lanes of Island Highway North, with a heavily damaged Volkswagen Jetta in the ditch in the background
A Kia minivan with severe front-end damage in the southbound lanes of Island Highway North, with a heavily damaged Volkswagen Jetta in the ditch in the backgroundBC Highway Patrol
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Nanaimo
Vancouver Island
Impaired Driving
Bc Highway Patrol
Lantzville
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