Two dead, 16-year-old girl arrested for impaired after wrong-way Vancouver Island crash

Two men are dead and a 16-year-old girl has been arrested after police say a minivan was travelling the wrong way on a Vancouver Island highway before a head-on collision early Thursday.BC Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation into the double-fatal crash, which occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Hwy. 19, also known as Island Highway North, near Ware Rd.Police said a blue Kia Sedona minivan and grey Volkswagen Jetta collided head-on in the highway's southbound lanes.The two men travelling in the Volkswagen died at the scene.A 16-year-old Nanaimo girl who was in the Kia was arrested at the scene for impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, according to police.She was taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.Investigators said witnesses have reported seeing the Kia travelling in the wrong direction before the collision."Police have already spoken to multiple witnesses who say that the blue Kia minivan was driving north in the southbound lanes at the time of the collision," said Sgt. Michael McLaughlin of BC Highway Patrol."We need to speak to more witnesses and gather more video to confirm the exact sequence of events."Police are now attempting to reconstruct the movements of the minivan in the hours before the deadly collision..Investigators said the Kia was spotted in Nanaimo approximately four hours before the crash and are seeking anyone who may have seen it travelling between Third St. and Pine St. in Nanaimo and Island Highway North near Lantzville.Police are also asking drivers who were in the area to check their dash-camera footage for anything that could assist investigators.Anyone with information or relevant video is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Parksville at 250-954-2953 and reference file 2026-28277.