Two dead after house fire in Torrington

RCMP say two people are dead after a house fire tore through a home in the village of Torrington, Alta., early Tuesday morning.Olds RCMP were called to the blaze on 1 Ave. at about 7:22 a.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived, the home was already engulfed in flames. Crews from the Torrington Fire Department, assisted by neighbouring departments, worked to bring the fire under control.Once firefighters were able to enter the home, they discovered the bodies of a 57-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both believed to be residents of the house.An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Chief Medical Examiner's office in Calgary. Police say the fire is not considered suspicious, but the investigation remains ongoing.