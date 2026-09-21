Two dead in midday shooting at Scarborough hospital lot

TORONTO — Two people were shot dead in the parking lot of Providence Healthcare in Scarborough just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, Toronto police said, in a midday attack at a hospital and long-term care site near Warden Ave. and St. Clair Ave. E.Officers found both victims with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene. Toronto paramedics said they were not transporting anyone. Homicide has the file. Police had no suspect description and asked the public for information; police social posts said they were not looking for anyone outstanding. Ages and genders have not been released. Circumstances remain unclear.Providence Healthcare is a hospital and long-term care campus. Anyone with video or information is asked to contact Toronto police.