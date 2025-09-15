News

Two deaf Quebec women killed by train they never heard coming while vacationing in Portugal

Guylaine Boulanger and Élise Bénard
Guylaine Boulanger and Élise BénardFacebook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Quebec
Global Affairs Canada
Portugal
The Daily Mail
guylaine boulanger
elise benard

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news