Two deaf Quebec women killed by train they never heard coming while vacationing in Portugal

Two deaf women from Quebec were tragically killed by a train while on vacation in Portugal on Saturday.Guylaine Boulanger, 62, and Élise Bénard, 66, were travelling with two other hearing-impaired women when the collision occurred near the Barqueiros station in Mesão Frio, approximately 50 miles from Porto.According to Correio da Manhã, the women had been taking photos by the Douro River at the time of the accident.Speaking to the Portugal Resident, the train’s conductor said he tried to warn the women by sounding the horn and applying the brakes, but the train was unable to stop in time.“The scene was terrible, indescribable, a tragedy,” a passenger aboard the train said.The Daily Mail reported that the two other women traveling with Boulanger and Bénard were not injured and reportedly continued taking photos when the accident occurred.Both Boulanger and Bénard were well-known members of their local deaf community, and many mourners shared condolences on social media.One Facebook post read: “Bon voyage to both of you, Guylaine Boulanger, Élise Bénard, rest in peace.”.WATCH: Lisbon funicular crash leaves 15 dead and 18 injured.Bénard’s cousin, Serge Adam, described her as a “funny” and “great person,” expressing disbelief over the accident.“We don’t understand what happened; they might not have heard the train,” he told the Journal of Montreal.The outlet also noted that Boulanger had recently retired from her job as a mail carrier.The Daily Mail spoke to Global Affairs Canada, which said Canadian officials confirmed that the two women were killed but did not release additional information.In a statement to the Daily Mail, Global Affairs Canada said Canadian officials confirmed the two women were killed but did not release additional information."Consular officials are in contact with local authorities and with the families involved to provide consular assistance," Global Affairs Canada said."Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed."The Portuguese government has launched an investigation into the incident.This is the second public transportation tragedy this month in Portugal involving citizens from Quebec.On Sept. 2, a tram crashed in Lisbon, killing 17 people, including André Bergeron and his wife, Blandine Daux.