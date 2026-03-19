Two deported and 51 suspects identified in Edmonton extortion crackdown targeting South Asian businesses

Police say a sweeping crackdown on violent extortion targeting Edmonton’s South Asian business community has led to two deportations and the identification of more than 50 additional suspects linked to organized crime networks.The Edmonton Police Service, working alongside the Canada Border Services Agency, RCMP and other partners, announced Thursday that a joint investigation launched in 2025 has made significant progress in dismantling the network.The probe began after a resurgence of violent extortion attempts, with incidents targeting South Asian business owners across Edmonton and surrounding areas. Authorities say the activity followed the conclusion of Project Gaslight in 2024, which had previously disrupted similar operations.Investigators identified five suspects operating locally, including a 22-year-old alleged ringleader and a 25-year-old associate. Both men were deemed inadmissible to Canada following immigration investigations and have since been removed from the country. Three additional suspects remain under review.Police say the network extends beyond Alberta, with links to cases in Calgary, the B.C. Lower Mainland and Ontario. In total, 51 more individuals have now been tied to the broader criminal operation, with investigations ongoing..The case is being coordinated through the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, which brought together multiple agencies to share intelligence and coordinate enforcement.Authorities also seized four vehicles and nine firearms as part of the investigation.Acting Staff Sgt. Darren Coon with the EPS EDGE unit said the continued violence and intimidation directed at business owners is unacceptable and remains a priority for enforcement. Police say the schemes often involve threats delivered through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, demanding payment under intimidation.Officials also warned that criminal groups are actively recruiting newly arrived South Asian students and foreign workers into illegal activity, ranging from extortion to fraud schemes such as staged vehicle thefts.CBSA Prairie Region Director General Janalee Bell-Boychuk said the agency will continue pursuing the removal of individuals who abuse Canada’s immigration system and pose risks to public safety.Police are urging anyone targeted by extortion attempts to avoid responding, preserve evidence such as screenshots, and contact authorities immediately. Investigators say efforts will continue at the local, provincial and national levels to disrupt the networks and protect victims.