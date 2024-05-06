Two dozen federal agencies use Chinese-made surveillance cameras banned in US as security risk

The RCMP, along with 23 other Canadian federal agencies including the Privy Council, have used Chinese surveillance cameras blacklisted in the US as a security risk, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. Other federal offices to install the surveillance cameras include the Canada Border Services Agency, the CBC, Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Space Agency and Departments of Agriculture, Environment, Health and Immigration, which said it “will be replacing the Hikvision cameras” by year’s end.Bloc Québécois MP René Villemure uncovered widespread purchase of the equipment manufactured by China Communist Party (CCP) state-run Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company Ltd.“The Privy Council Office purchased and installed two Hikvision surveillance cameras prior to being made aware of the security concerns regarding these cameras,” states an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons.“The cameras were replaced on April 16.”The US Federal Communications Commission banned Hikvision in 2022. The Québec provincial government on December 22 banned the new purchase of Hikvision equipment by public agencies and mandated “risk assessments” of existing cameras.Villemure in requesting the Inquiry, asked, “With regard to technology used by the federal government and its departments, agencies and Crown corporations, have any purchased Hikvision surveillance cameras produced by the Chinese company Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology?”A total 24 federal agencies acknowledged they had bought Hikvision surveillance cameras. Most said they were removing the equipment following the request for Inquiry. The RCMP said it bought the Chinese cameras to use at its national headquarters and offices in Alberta and Yukon, but “it was decided those cameras would not be deployed,” said the Inquiry.However, the Military Police Complaints Commission said it used a “Hikvision surveillance system.”“The Commission has not conducted any privacy impact assessments.” It was further disclosed the Armed Forces ombudsman also installed Chinese cameras. They were disconnected this past January.According to the Inquiry, the Department of Infrastructure said, “Steps to decommission the camera and replace it were initiated.”The Department of Justice said, “The department is removing these cameras.”The Bank of Canada said it bought the Chinese cameras for use in offices inaccessible to the public.“A very limited number of Hikvision surveillance cameras were installed in non-public locations,” it wrote. “These were provided by a third party vendor to whom this service was outsourced. The Bank no longer uses Hikvision surveillance cameras. A privacy impact assessment was not conducted.”Other Hikvision clients were the Department of Transport, Department of Veterans Affairs, Parks Canada, Royal Canadian Mint, VIA Rail and Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.The National Battlefields Commission admitted buying Hikvision equipment The National Research Council said it had been a client since 2016 but was “currently in the process of replacing the cameras.”