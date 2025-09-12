News

Two gangsters killed as BC gang war heats up

Investigators have yet to determine whether the incidents are connected.
Taran Pandher and Shahaib Abasi
Taran Pandher and Shahaib AbasiSource: IHIT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Burnaby
Surrey
Langley
Ihit
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team
Gang violence

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news