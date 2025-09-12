Two gangsters killed as BC gang war heats up

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking into two separate gang-related shootings that occurred in the Lower Mainland within days of one another.Investigators have yet to determine whether the incidents are connected.The first took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 5 near 200 St. and 53 Ave. in Langley. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a tax. He was later identified as 24-year-old Taran Pandher, who was known to police and "believed to be connected to organized crime.".Less than an hour later, a vehicle fire was reported in the 13250 block of 64A Ave. in Surrey that investigators believe could be linked to the shooting..On Wednesday, shots rang out at the corner of Still Creek Ave. and Still Creek Dr., in Burnaby around 5:30 p.m. The victim, 34-year-old Shahaib Abasi, was also known to police and believed to have ties to organized crime.Just minutes later, reports came in of a vehicle fire at Nursery St. and Lakefield Dr., a 10-minute drive away. It's unclear whether it was connected to the shooting.."The gang landscape is complex and fluid," IHIT Media Relations Officer Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said. "Those responsible for this homicide showed a complete disregard for public safety and as a result of gang violence, tragically, a man's life was lost."IHIT said it will continue to work with the Langley and Burnaby RCMP to determine what lead up to the shootings. Anyone with dash cam footage or information has been asked to contact police.