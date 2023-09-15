Grizzly bears

Hikers look back as two large grizzlies follow them down the Consolation Lake Trail near Moraine Lake in Banff National Park on Tuesday.

 Courtesy Jess Rogers

Two large grizzly bears followed 13 hikers down a trail in Banff National Park for 20 minutes, with one of them making a few quick runs at the group. 

“It's not every day that you think you're actually going to be that close to two grizzly bears,” Discover Banff Tours Phoebe Nicholson told CBC News Calgary on Thursday. 

(6) comments

guest627
guest627

Stay away from bear country , go back to your country so we Albertans can get to see our own mountains .

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

They clearly didn't acknowledge they were on unceded grizzly bear territory.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Barf [sad]

Taz
Taz

If they were wearing masks, they would have been protected.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

If they were vaccinated none of this would have happened

kona47uk
kona47uk

Bear Tax! Hiking Tax! Bear's whilst Hiking Tax!!!!!

