Two gunned down on Edmonton street

Edmonton Police Service is investigating what they believe to be a targeted incident that left two men dead with gunshot wounds on Friday.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it is investigating the fatal collision involving the stolen vehicle that occurred earlier Thursday morning in northwest Edmonton.
