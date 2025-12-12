Two gunned down on Edmonton street

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section is investigating after two men who were shot to death on Friday morning. The shooting took place in the area of 32 St and 26 Ave at approximately 1:43 a.m. on Friday. Investigators are looking for a dark-coloured SUV that may have been in the area at the time of the shooting. Individuals who were in the area of Silverberry Road and 23 Ave, as well as 34 St. and 29 St. who may have dash-cam or security footage from anytime between approximately Thursday at 2 p.m. and Friday at 2:30 a.m., are asked to contact the police immediately. .According to an EPS news release, "Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 32 Street and 26 Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located two males believed to be in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.""EPS officers attempted lifesaving measures until EMS arrived and assumed care. Sadly, both men were pronounced dead at the scene."Police believe the incident to be a targeted event, and the investigation is ongoing. Individuals with information about the suspect have been asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.