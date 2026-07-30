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Two Hamilton residents killed in early morning Stoney Creek shooting

Police link the deaths to a possible retaliation over a bear spray incident hours earlier; no arrests made
Two teenagers were killed in Hamilton Wednesday morning
Two teenagers were killed in Hamilton Wednesday morningHamilton Police
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Ontario
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