UPDATED: Two killed, multiple injured after car plows into crowd in Leipzig, Germany

CALGARY — Two people have been killed and multiple injuries have been reported after a car drove into a crowd in the eastern German city of Leipzig.The BBC reports that local police have confirmed that a car had struck several people in the central Grimmaische Straße area before driving off.Mayor Burkhard Jung has stated that the suspected driver was captured by police and no longer poses a threat.Authorities are still unclear on a motive..According to Radio Leipzig, a damaged Volkswagen SUV with a person on top of the vehicle was seen speeding through a pedestrian zone, adding that witnesses have said there were several bodies reportedly covered with sheets.Approximately 40 firefighters and 40 paramedics are on the scene, along with two helicopters, Leipzig fire chief Axel Schuh has stated.Leipzig — which is located southwest of Berlin — has more than 630,000 inhabitants, making it one of the largest cities in eastern Germany..The country along with other Western European nations has witnessed a number of car attacks in recent years some of which have involved religious or political motivations..In December 2024, several people were killed in an attack on a Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg.Two people were also killed in the city of Mannheim in 2025, when a 40-year-old man drove a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians several weeks after a similar attack in Munich at a trade union demonstration which killed two and injured more than 40 people.