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UPDATED: Two killed, multiple injured after car plows into crowd in Leipzig, Germany

Two people have been killed and multiple injuries have been reported after a car drove into a crowd in the eastern German city of Leipzig.
Two people have been killed and multiple injuries have been reported after a car drove into a crowd in the eastern German city of Leipzig.X screenshot
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Western Standard
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