Two Lethbridge residents charged with first-degree murder after remains found in burned vehicle

Two Lethbridge residents have been charged with first-degree murder after human remains were discovered inside a burned vehicle south of Eden Valley earlier this year.Alberta RCMP Major Crimes said Vance Pidborochnyski, 37, and Shelby Filkowski, 30, have been charged in the death of Frans Faras.The investigation began Feb. 4 after emergency crews were called to a grass fire in Foothills County, south of Eden Valley.After firefighters extinguished the blaze, crews discovered a burned vehicle containing unidentified human remains.RCMP Major Crimes took over the investigation, which ultimately resulted in the arrests of Pidborochnyski and Filkowski.Both accused are residents of Lethbridge.Following judicial interim release hearings and their first court appearances on Oct. 5, both were remanded in custody.Filkowski is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Okotoks on Oct. 30.Pidborochnyski is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Nov. 5.RCMP did not release further details about Faras, the circumstances surrounding his death or what led investigators to the two accused.