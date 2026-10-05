Two Maskwacis men charged with murder of 92-year-old Ponoka County resident

Two Maskwacis men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 92-year-old man found outside his Ponoka County home earlier this year.RCMP said Timothy Bull, 48, and Syran Bull, 19, have been charged with the second-degree murder of Loel Fenske following an investigation by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit.Fenske was found dead outside his residence by Ponoka RCMP on Feb. 24.Police said the circumstances surrounding the death appeared suspicious and an autopsy later determined Fenske's death was a homicide.The RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate.Police said the charges against the two Maskwacis residents came following an extensive investigation.Both accused remain in custody following judicial interim release hearings.Syran Bull was remanded and is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Ponoka on Oct. 6.Timothy Bull was also remanded and is scheduled to appear in court in Ponoka on Oct. 16.The charges have not been proven in court.