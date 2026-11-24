CALGARY — Two men have been arrested due to a suspected burglary that occurred at Sandringham Estate, the country residence of Prince William and Princess Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales.British police confirmed on Tuesday that officers were called to the estate on Monday evening after "suspicious activity" was reported on the property.After an extensive search involving police helicopters, drones, and tracking dogs, two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing. As of Tuesday, the two men were in custody but had not been charged with anything.At the time of the incident, their royal highnesses were not at Sandringham, as police reported that "the property was unoccupied at the time of the incident."The incident is reported to have occurred at Anmer Hall, a large country house on the Sandringham Estate that was given to the prince and princess by her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present..The house, which is roughly a three-hour drive from London, is used by the royal couple as a country residence, mainly used on holidays and weekends. The couple and their three children primarily live at Forest Lodge, a mansion located in Windsor Great Park.This is not the first instance of arrests being issued due to trespassing or suspicious activity around royal residences in the UK; the most recent example is the 2024 incident where two burglars broke into the Windsor Castle estate and stole a pickup truck and a quad bike.Another recent incident was when, in 2021, a man named Jaswant Singh Chail was arrested on Windsor grounds while being armed with a crossbow. He later told police that a chatbot had encouraged him to kill the Queen and that he believed that when he died he would be "reunited" with the chatbot, who he referred to as his girlfriend.The day after the break-in, Prince William was seen at 10 Downing Street, where he met with Prime Minister Andy Burnham to discuss issues such as homelessness..The identities of the two men have not been released by police as of the time of writing.