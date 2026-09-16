Two men charged after RCMP track alleged crime spree across southern Alberta

Two men are facing multiple charges after an alleged hours-long crime spree involving stolen pickup trucks, attempted fuel theft, damaged farm fields and repeated attempts to flee police across southern Alberta.Strathmore RCMP said the incidents began shortly before 4 a.m. on Sept. 9 when Airdrie RCMP spotted a suspicious vehicle at a Crossfield gas station.The driver quickly left after noticing police and fled when an officer attempted a traffic stop. Police did not pursue but obtained the licence plate and determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Calgary residence hours earlier..Police conducted surveillance on the vehicle and saw its occupants abandon it before being picked up by a truck. RCMP said the Airdrie officer identified the driver as someone well known to police.At about 3:05 p.m., Didsbury RCMP received a report of a newer-model Ford F350 attempting to steal diesel from a tank on a rural property. The property owner confronted the occupants, who fled.An officer later encountered the truck and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled. Police again decided not to pursue for safety reasons.RCMP believe it was the same truck used earlier to pick up the occupants of the stolen vehicle.The incidents continued at about 6:17 p.m. when Drumheller RCMP received a report of another vehicle theft. Police said a dark blue F350 arrived at a work site, where its occupants allegedly stole a blue 2022 Ford F350 Tremor before both trucks fled.Shortly afterward, police received a report of a blue F350 ramming a gate at a rural oil lease site. Officers encountered two blue F350s, but both fled after police activated their emergency lights.The RCMP Real Time Operations Center then deployed the Emergency Response Team and requested assistance from the Calgary Police Service.At 7:54 p.m., a rural property owner reported seeing one of the suspect vehicles driving through a field and causing significant damage.Six minutes later, a member of the Rosebud Colony reported a blue F350 Tremor driving through the colony. Colony members chased the vehicle away, with the truck last seen heading south on Highway 21.Strathmore RCMP were alerted that the suspects could be entering their area.Officers from Strathmore, Gleichen, Airdrie and Chestermere joined the search along with the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Calgary police officers and the Calgary Police Service canine unit.An Emergency Response Team officer located the suspect vehicle at 8:14 p.m., and the Calgary police HAWCS helicopter began monitoring it from the air.Police attempted to deploy a covert spike belt, but the attempt was unsuccessful and the F350 continued through rural farm fields, allegedly causing significant damage.A second spike belt was deployed on Highway 9 near Range Road 272. Police said the truck continued a short distance before Emergency Response Team officers used a tactical manoeuvre to stop it.Both occupants were arrested.RCMP said officers searching the truck found brass knuckles, knives and bear spray..Nevada Desjarlais, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, possession of stolen property over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while prohibited, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and driving an uninsured vehicle on a highway.Police said Desjarlais also had numerous outstanding warrants.Jonathan Meakin, 37, of Calgary, has been charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, possession of stolen property over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts related to possession of a prohibited weapon and failing to comply with a release order.Both men were remanded in custody following judicial interim release hearings and are scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Okotoks on Sept. 18.“This response demonstrated effective coordination between multiple agencies and detachments to safely apprehend individuals who posed a significant risk to public safety,” said Strathmore RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz.“In this case, two individuals were involved in a crime spree that had a significant impact on several rural residents and communities.”RCMP said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are expected.Police are asking anyone who believes they were a victim of the alleged crime spree to contact their local RCMP detachment and report any damage.