Two men charged with hate crime after woman trapped in overturned portable washroom in Calgary

CALGARY — A woman was taken to hospital after two men allegedly tipped over a portable washroom with her inside outside a Calgary restaurant. Police say they are treating the July assault as hate motivated.Police were called to the 9600 block of Macleod Trail SW on July 2 after witnesses found the woman trapped inside the washroom, its door facing the pavement. Witnesses helped her out, provided first aid and called police. The two men had fled, police said.The woman was treated in hospital after exposure to waste matter and toxic chemicals. Police said she has since recovered.After reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses and the woman, investigators concluded the men had made comments targeting her gender and ethnicity. Calgary police said hate motivation is a factor in the case.Tyson David Cann, 24, of Calgary, and Fynn Storm Ferrier, 24, of Kimberley, BC, have each been charged with assault causing bodily harm. Cann is scheduled to appear in court November. 3. Ferrier is scheduled to appear October 9.“This was a degrading and harmful assault that left the victim trapped, injured and in need of medical care,” Sgt. Chelsea Francois of the Calgary Police Service’s Hate Crime Prevention Team said in a statement.The allegations have not been proven in court. Police said a judge can consider evidence of hate motivation as an aggravating factor at sentencing if a person is convicted.Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.