Two men charged in arson at Calgary deli

Calgary police have charged two men in connection with an arson at Alberta Halal Meat & Iraqi Street Food earlier this year.The fire, which authorities believe was deliberately set, broke out in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 8, at the northeast Calgary deli on Memorial Drive N.E. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, and the Calgary Police Service Arson Unit launched an investigation.Eighteen-year-old Gabriel Maurice Kandalaft of Calgary faces one count of arson and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 8.Forty-nine-year-old David Carlton Deveau, also of Calgary, has been charged with one count of arson and one count of break and enter. He remains wanted on warrants, and police are asking the public for help locating him. Deveau is described as about 5-ft., 10-ins., 150 lbs.,, with a slim build, light-brown hair and blue eyes.Anyone with information on the incident or Deveau’s whereabouts is urged to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.