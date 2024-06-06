Two men charged in string of high-end vehicle thefts across Lower Mainland

A three-month investigation by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) has led to the arrest and charging of two men in connection with the theft of 29 high-end vehicles across the lower mainland region. The stolen vehicles, including Range Rovers and Toyota Tundras, have an estimated total value of $2.5 million.Mohamed Wael Ozor, 29, and Omar Wael Ozor, 20, both from Delta, face 14 criminal offences, including theft of motor vehicle over $5,000, possession of stolen property, and trafficking in stolen property.The investigation revealed that the suspects used sophisticated technology to steal the vehicles, exploiting weaknesses in newer models. Police warn that even with advanced anti-theft mechanisms, vehicles can still be vulnerable to theft.Acting Officer in Charge of IMPACT, Eugene Lum, advises vehicle owners to take extra precautions to prevent thefts, such as physically checking that their vehicle is locked, using additional anti-theft devices like steering wheel locks or secondary immobilizers, and installing GPS tracking devices like AirTags or Tiles.The suspects were arrested without incident in Surrey on May 22.